Woman pleads guilty to threatening Vice President Harris

MIAMI (AP) — A South Florida woman has pleaded guilty to making death threats against Vice President Kamala Harris. Court records show that 39-year-old Niviane Petit Phelps pleaded guilty last week in Miami federal court to six counts of making threats against the vice president. She faces up to five years in prison at a Nov. 19 sentencing. Prosecutors say Phelps sent her husband, who was in prison, 30-second video clips of herself threatening to kill Harris in February. Officials say Phelps recorded some of the clips herself and her children recorded others.