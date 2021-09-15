AutumnFest in Princeton cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -- The Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias announced that AutumnFest, scheduled for September 25, has been cancelled.

In a press release, the Chamber of Commerce says the decision was made after deliberation and consultation with the City of Princeton, the Mercer County Health Department, and Princeton Community Hospital.

Current hospitalization rates, the lack of available hospital beds, and the impact of hosting over 10,000 people in close proximity were the reasons behind the cancellation.

