Beckley hospital, BEST Ambulance take new steps to help community battle COVID-19 crisis

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) A Beckley hospital is taking new steps to help curb the spread of the Coronavirus in the community.



According to BARH CEO Rocco Massey, there are currently 26 patients at the hospital battling the virus and four on the vent. Like so many other hospitals in the region, he is urging the public to only use the emergency room for a true emergency.



The hospital also recently took steps with BEST Ambulance to increase the number of testing days at their Southern West Virginia Clinic.



"People show up in the ER and say I need a COVID test. If you do that, we have to treat you as an ER patient and there's a lot that is involved in that," explained Massey.



At the Southern West Virginia clinic, instead of just two days a week, the public is invited to get the free testing on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 10 am.- 4 p.m.



Ryan Bragg with Best Ambulance is grateful for those who are coming out, but would like to see more. Three weeks ago, he said crews started to see a more than ten-fold increase in the number of people getting tested.



"People think I'm vaccinated and can't get COVID...that's incorrect. You can still get COVID. And then we have people in the community who aren't social distancing and when they show symptoms, instead of getting tested, they're going out into the public and exposing other people.



In the next few weeks, Massey said BARH will also be able to significantly increase the amount of people getting the Monoclonal Antibody treatments. The hospital has recently received support to increase the number of patients they can treat, but will soon be able to offer the treatments in homes. Massey said that will also help relieve some of the pressure being felt on local hospitals.



"We shouldn't be calling ambulances to transport people when they can just go to their home and give them this life saving medicine."



The Raleigh County Health Dept. is also offering free mobile testing outside of its office on Harper Road on Fridays.