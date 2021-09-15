Berwind Fire Chief dies after 35 years of service

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA)- On September, 10th Berwind, WV lost a pillar of their community. James Johnson was a native of Berwind and was Fire Chief and Founder of the Berwind Volunteer Fire Department. Johnson's daughter Jamie Ring said in during his tenure as Fire Chief, he was not only a hero, but an example in his community.

"My dad was bigger than life, his personality was. He dedicated his last 30 years to serving his community. Always getting the training that he needed, he saved countless lives that he worked with in the EMS community, the Fire Department community, and the forestry community."

Krissa Charles said, even in the latter half of Johnson's life, Johnson managed to keep his spirit alive by training the next generation of volunteer firefighters in Berwind.

"He knew what he was doing, I loved him, he actually gave me a nickname, Smokey. That's what he likes to call me or, well, he did. I'll always remember that, and I'll hold him accountable for it, but that's the name that he gave me."

The procession included a dozen different fire departments. There were E.M.S vehicles also paying their respects by bringing James Johnson to his final resting place in Big Creek, WV. Ring said, his image as a hero will live on in their hearts.

"He was just a huge hero. Just an angel at earth at the time, and now an angel in heaven."