ATHENS, W. Va. (WVVA) - The Concord Mountain Lions hosted the WVU Tech Golden Bears on the volleyball court Tuesday.

It was a back-and-forth match. WVU Tech took the first and third sets, while Concord took the second and fourth. It came down to the fifth set, and it would be the Mountain Lions: 15-12. Final: three sets to two in favor of Concord.