Development Authority leader named 2021 ‘West Virginia Wonder Woman’

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) The New River Gorge Regional Dev. Auth. Exec. Dir. is selected as a 2021 'West Virginia Wonder Woman' by West Virginia Living Magazine.



Jina Belcher was awarded the title and will be the keynote speaker at the awards banquet set for November 30th.



Belcher and her mother, Linda McKinney, are the first mother-daughter duo to receive the honor. A 2015 recipient, McKinney is the Director of Five Loaves and Two Fishes Food Bank in McDowell County.



Belcher credits her success in part to her parents, who she said taught her at an early age how to connect with people on a personal level.



"I think that's something that was instilled in me by my parents and especially my mom is that you really have to understand a person and connect with someone intently. So being able to do that from a business perspective to help provide resources for them to grow is what at the end of the day means the most, " said Belcher, in an interview with WVVA News.



Belcher was also recognized in June as a 2021 Generation Next '40 under 40' award recipient for her work to make a difference in local communities.