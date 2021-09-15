Fayette County woman pleads guilty to sex trafficking

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) -- A Fayette County woman arrested for sex trafficking in March pleaded guilty to her charges on Wednesday.

Kristen Naylor-Legg, 28, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking of a minor under the age of 18.

According to the United States Department of Justice, Naylor-Legg entered into an agreement with Clay, to provide him with her 17-year-old minor female relative and Clay would pay Naylor-Legg to engage in sexual intercourse with the minor.

Naylor-Legg admitted that on the first occasion she was paid $100. On the second occasion, she indicated that Clay had agreed to pay her $50 in exchange for sexual intercourse with the minor but never paid her.

Naylor-Legg will be sentenced on December 9, 2021, and faces up to life in prison. She will also be required to register as a sex offender.