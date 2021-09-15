Few showers and storms work in this evening; isolated strong to severe storm is possible

Cold front moves through today bringing scattered showers and storms. Some storms later today could become strong or severe. Main threat would be damaging winds, heavy downpours and even some hail can't be ruled out.

Temperatures today will be about the same as yesterday in the upper 70s and 80s. Clouds will continue to thicken throughout the day as our frontal system approaches. Throughout the morning hours most will stay dry. A stray rain shower is possible late morning and early afternoon. Most of the precipitation will build in late this afternoon and continue around sunset. Showers and storms will be considered scattered so some of the area will witness them while others won't.

Overnight spotty rain will linger with temperatures mild in the 60s.

Our Thursday holds onto hit-or-miss showers with an isolated storm or two forming during the afternoon. Temperatures will be a couple of degrees cooler for our highs tomorrow still primarily in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Moisture from Tropical Depression Nicholas and a system that is pushing towards the east coast off in the Atlantic won't directly impact us, but both will bring some showers and storms into our region throughout the rest of the work week and into the first part of our weekend.

Temperatures remain above normal for quite some time. FYI the first day of fall is on September 22. Just one week away!