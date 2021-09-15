Fires shut Sequoia National Park, could threaten huge trees

SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — Sequoia National Park has been shut down and its namesake gigantic trees are could be in danger as forest fires burn in steep terrain across California’s Sierra Nevada. Two fires were ignited by lightning last week and their combined sizes grew to more than 9 square miles. Both fires are projected to advance toward Giant Forest, which is home to more than 2,000 giant sequoias. A park spokesman says the Giant Forest is not imminently threatened but that there is a potential threat. The park headquarters is being evacuated and the community of Three Rivers outside the park entrance is under an evacuation warning.