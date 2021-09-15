Graham High & Bluefield University graduate to begin IPHC missionary program in South Africa

Within the next week the Two Virginia's Whitney Browning is taking the faith-based lessons she learned here to South Africa. Browning was approved by the World Missions Ministry Council to serve as a missionary for 'the Awakening' International Training Base in South Africa.

Now that funding has been completely raised Browning will be doing missionary work in the field starting next week.

Browning stopped by WVVA News @ Noon with Joshua Bolden to chat about how she's feeling before she leaves.

"There's a lot of excitement. There's a lot of nervousness. I talk alot about expectations and what I believe the Lord will do," Browning told us today in her most recent interview.

"There's nothing like what Paul said, surpassing work of knowing Christ Jesus, and I think that its one thing to love God and love people and there's another thing of puting action to that love," said the former Bluefield Rams athlete.

"I think love is very much an action so when we do that were able to reach the community, we're able to reach nations and the world with the love of Christ. So I would just say fall in love with Jesus and fall in love with people."

"So the group that I work with it's called the Awakening," Browning told us in April of 2021. "It's part of the International Pentecostal Holliness Church, but we are really target equipping, discipling and raising up and sending out young leaders and young ministers so the working we're going to be doing in South Africa is just that."

If you would like to keep up with Whitney's journey or donate to the effort click here.

Browning had this to say to everyone who has supported her thus far:

"I would say, thank you. This is my community. This a place of my family and you know they say it takes a village to raise a child and I truly do think its taken villiage to raise me."