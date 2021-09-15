Gunmen abducted migrants in Mexico to demand ransom

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican prosecutors say gunmen who briefly abducted 23 migrants in northern Mexico had been planning to demand ransom from their relatives living in the United States. It is not clear why the armed gang that abducted a total of 39 people from a hotel early Tuesday later released them all, though the prosecutors office in the northern state of San Luis Potosi says it was because the abductors knew they were being sought by authorities. Prosecutors said Wednesday that the migrants included Haitians, Cubans and Venezuelans. The office says police are investigating the 16 Mexicans also snatched from the hotel where the migrants were staying to see if any were involved in migrant smuggling.