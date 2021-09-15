Iraq election chief vows fair elections despite concerns

BAGHDAD (AP) — The head of Iraq’s electoral commission says attempts to buy votes have been thwarted one month before Iraq is set to hold federal elections. Judge Jaleel Adnan Khalaf says he has heard that “citizens are selling their voter cards,” a way for candidates to essentially buy votes. Khalaf said earlier this week that the commission has been receiving complaints as Election Day nears, including complaints about parties using weapons to intimidate voters. Despite Khalaf’s reassurances, Iraqis remain highly disillusioned and many are not convinced the political establishment can produce fair elections.