Leaders meet to discuss the future of Bridge Day

FAYETTEVILLE, W. Va. (WVVA) - Bridge Day is the biggest single-day event in the state as it brings tens of thousands of people to Fayetteville.

On Wednesday, the Bridge Day Commission met to decide if the event will be held this year after cancellation in 2020.

After a vote of four to two, leaders decided bridge day would proceed as originally scheduled.

This decision came after hearing public comments from health and safety in the community concerning the growing number of COVID-19 cases.

Teri Harlan, the Fayette County Health Department administrator, said she's disappointed in this decision as hospitals continue to face bed shortages.

"We're over capacity currently, um so the thought of having thousands of people come to our area, and the thought that they may need a hospital bed, have an injury or an illness, and need uh, need healthcare, and we may not be able to offer that to them," said Harlan. "That's disturbing to me."

Becky Sullivan, the chairman of the Bridge Day Commission, voted against hosting the event and said she understands the concerns facing the possibility.

"You want to have the safest and secure event possible, especially in COVID times," said Sullivan. "You want to provide sanitation measures and you want to have the infrastructure and um the staff behind it."

The decision to proceed with plans comes after the Governor urged the commission to host the event due to the economic impact.

"The governor did state that in his briefing that he would like to encourage the Bridge Day Commission to move forward," said Sullivan. "I have talked to business owners that are torn, on the fence um even though it is an economic boost, they understand the um, insecurity of safety for the event so um you know. I hope that we can move forward and have the best event possible."

Some additional safety concerns include difficulty contact tracing and staffing shortages, among others.

Harlan said the commission might want to consider calling in re-enforcements from the state level.

"Our biggest need is hospitals, so… And hospital staffing and so um I don't know we'll have to look into that. I think we need additional clinical staff," said Harlan.

Sullivan said they would continue to meet every week to determine the best course of action and keep everyone attending bridge day safe at this year's event.

We will continue to follow this story and bring any updates as they become available.

Bridge day is scheduled, as usual, for the second Saturday in October.

This year it's October 16.