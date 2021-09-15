Mercer County health leaders, school board explain remote decision

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Mercer County Board of Education made the decision last night that all public schools in the county will be moved to remote learning from Sept. 16 until Sept. 24. Today teachers were giving students what they will need for remote learning.

According to members with the Mercer County Health Department and Board of Education at least seven schools in the county are experiencing COVID outbreaks. This includes Glenwood School, Bluefield Intermediate and Princeton High Schools.

"It's important for those students to be in school but the bottom line is Mercer County Schools is charged with providing the safest environment possible for students to learn in. When the cases are on the rise as they are within the school system. We just felt we needed to take a pause." said Data and Information Specialist of Mercer County Schools, Amy Harrison.

"The schools didn't even get a chance to do anything yet. They don't go to virtual until tomorrow and we've already seen three the first day and now a total of seven on the second day. It would only get worse so what we're trying to do right now is put a wall up." said Mercer County Health Department Administrator, Roger Topping.

Topping added that the move to remote learning has nothing to do with an infringement on personal rights but that it has everything to do with getting people healthy and back to normal.

"So any parent that's mad, ask yourself. Would you want your child to be the one to get COVID. That's all we're trying to do is prevent your child and other children from getting COVID." added Topping.

Academics are not the only activity being affected by remote learning. All sports practices and games in Mercer County are postponed while the school system is in remote learning. If a student was unable to get their remote learning materials today they should call their school and schedule a time to pick up those materials.