Military leaders discuss coronavirus and other shared issues

Senior military representatives from dozens of countries have gathered in Rhode Island to talk about ways to address shared challenges. Those challenges include combatting the coronavirus and ensuring service members are healthy. Adm. Michael Gilday, the U.S. chief of naval operations, is hosting the 24th International Seapower Symposium at the U.S. Naval War College in Newport. It opened Wednesday and concludes Friday. Gilday says some of the navy leaders in attendance had already shared what they learned with one another as they worked to deploy ships during a pandemic, but the symposium provides a forum for a more formal discussion.