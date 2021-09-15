Nearly 40 employers gather for job fair

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WVVA)- Area Workforce Partner Organizations are teaming up with local businesses to host a regional job fair in Wytheville, Virginia on September 16 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The fair will feature nearly 40 employers from the region - offering job opportunities in various industries -- ranging from entry to professional levels.

Local business representatives will be available to speak to attendees about immediate openings.

Moving SWVA Forward Job Fair will be held at 333 Community Blvd. at the Wytheville Meeting Center.

Business Services Coordinator Kimber Simmons with New River, MT Rogers Region said to come to the event as if you're going on a job interview, because as she said, "You are."

"Individuals who want to participate should prepare themselves by researching the companies so they know who they want to talk to, you should come dressed for success as we call it," she said. And then you should bring a copy of your resume or anything you'd like to share with your perspective employers."

The event is open to everyone and registration is not required.

Simmons adds a vaccination clinic will be stationed outside available to all -- at no charge.

A link to a full list of employers click here.