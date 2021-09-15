Officers with Princeton Police Department honored

Police Chief Tim Gray gave commendations as well as plaques and medals to five officers -- as well as members of the public.



The officers were singled out for courage -- as well as actions that went above and beyond the call of duty.



The common denominator for the recipients: They all played a role in saving lives.



Patrolman William McGuire--was recognized as officer of the year and received a trophy in the shape of the Mountain State for the honor.

"It's the best job in the world. My wife has said that I do what I love and call it work," said McGuire.

"I appreciate the award very much. I want to thank the chief of police, citizens of princeton for allowing me this opportunity and more than anything I want to thank the guys I work with. Police work is a team effort."

Congrats to all the recipents.