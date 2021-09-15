Official: Reality TV star sentenced for Ponzi scheme, fraud

ATLANTA (AP) — A former cast member on the reality television show Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta has been sentenced to more than 17 years in federal prison for conspiracy and wire fraud related to a Ponzi scheme — and other charges involving a fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program loan application. Thirty-eight-year-old Maurice Fayne, also known as Arkansas Mo, also must pay nearly $4.5 million in restitution to the victims. Prosecutors say the Dacula, Georgia man used a PPP loan to cover expenses unrelated to his trucking business. Fayne appeared on season 8 of VH1’s Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta as the love interest of longtime cast member Karlie Redd.