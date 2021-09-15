Pop-up showers/storms remain possible into Thursday as low pressure passes by

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be popping up throughout the rest of our Wednesday evening as a cold front approaches.

Through the first part of the night (especially around and after sundown) we can expect occasional showers/storms with locally heavy rainfall. There is the slim chance that a few storms could be strong to severe, with gusty winds and/or hail. Stay weather aware!

Throughout the overnight hours, storms will eventually taper, but we'll see lots of lingering clouds and areas of fog into Thursday morning. Overnight lows will be mild, in the 60s.

Thursday will still bring lots of lingering clouds, and some occasional showers and t-storms (mainly again during the afternoon) as a disturbances passes by to our north. Tropical moisture moving in from the remnants of Nicholas could bring a few more spotty shower/storms and clouds into Friday as well. Severe weather however, does not look likely into late week.

By the weekend, rain chances should drop again as high pressure moves in to take control....we look to still stay on the warmer side for a while longer....make sure to tune in to WVVA News at 5,6, 10 (CW) and 11 PM for the latest full forecast!