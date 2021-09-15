Pope questions vaccine skeptics, including cardinals

ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE (AP) — Pope Francis says he doesn’t understand why people refuse to take COVID-19 vaccines. He notes that “humanity has a history of friendship with vaccines” and that serene discussion was necessary to help those who won’t get the jabs.Francis was asked about vaccine skeptics and those who oppose vaccine mandates by a Slovakian reporter because some events during his four-day pilgrimage there were restricted to people who had gotten COVID-19 jabs. The issue is broader, however, as more and more governments adopt vaccine mandates for certain categories of workers, sparking opposition.