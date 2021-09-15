Small plane crashes in Indonesia’s Papua; search on for crew

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A small cargo plane crashed in steep mountainous forest of Indonesia’s easternmost Papua province Wednesday, officials confirmed after an aerial search located the lost Rimbun Air plane. Officials say a search and rescue team, police and military are trekking to the crash site to determine the conditions of the plane’s three crew members and the best way to evacuate them. The Twin Otter 300 plane lost contact about 50 minutes after takeoff. Weather was sunny at takeoff but cloudy in the mountains where the plane crashed.