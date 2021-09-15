Taste of our Town festival cancelled

GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) -- Officials with the Taste of our Towns festival that was scheduled in October announced today that the festival has been cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns.

Carnegie Hall has determined that it will not be possible to safely hold the festival.

In a statement released on Facebook, Carnegie Hall says that the decision was made after discussions with Greenbrier Valley Medical Center, Greenbrier County Health Department, Greenbrier Valley CVB, Lewisburg Downtown Business Association, and others.

