Tourists from China sue Utah over deadly tour bus crash

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The families of Chinese tourists killed or injured in a 2019 tour bus crash say in a lawsuit filed Tuesday that the state’s design and maintenance failed to keep the remote highway safe. More than a dozen people were thrown from the bus after the driver drifted off the road and overcorrected when he steered back, sending the bus into a rollover. The lawsuit says the state failed to post warning signs, had a road design that left little room for error and included no rumble strip to warn drivers. The Utah Department of Transportation declined to comment. US regulators have previously ruled out highway design, signage and other characteristics as factors.