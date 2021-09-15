US Marshals searching for alleged child molester, last seen in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) -- The U.S. Marshals of the Southern District of West Virginia are seeking the public's help in locating alleged child molester, Alain L. Forget.

Forget, a 60-year-old white male is wanted for the attempted lewd and lascivious molestation of a minor and the delivery of a controlled substance to a minor.

Officials say that Forget has ties to West Virginia and was last seen in the Fayette County area. Forget was last known to be driving a 2015 black Chevy Silverado pickup with Florida plate number HPX138.

Anyone with information pertaining to Forget's whereabouts is asked to contact their local or state police, or email the U.S. Marshal tip line at USMS88TIPS@usdoj.gov.