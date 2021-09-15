Skip to Content

Woman’s body found in trash bag, WVa woman charged in case

WAYNE, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia State Police say a woman was found dead and her body concealed in a trash bag inside a home in Wayne County. Troopers say a resident of the home, 28-year-old Carrie Nicole Ramey, was charged with murder and concealment of a deceased body and arrested. Ramey is charged in the death of 58-year-old Tina Adkins. Officials told news outlets that Adkins’ family members found her body Tuesday. Police said Adkins was reported missing from the location Sunday.

