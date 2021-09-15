WVa gov: Being unvaccinated is ‘bad choice’ as records fall

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia hospitals continue to be overrun with COVID-19 patients as the number of people seeking treatment for the virus hit a record of 893 at midweek. The 893 people hospitalized for the coronavirus Wednesday is 41 more than Monday’s record. That’s up from a total of 52 people hospitalized for the virus on July 4. Gov. Jim Justice says 745 of those hospitalized are unvaccinated — or about 85%. He said people who choose to be unvaccinated have made a bad choice. There have been 212 deaths reported this month statewide, far surpassing the total for all of August.