WVSSAC releases week three high school football rankings

BLUEFIELD, W. Va. (WVVA) - Three weeks of high school football have come and gone. Tuesday, the WVSSAC released its first rankings of the season.

In AAA, two local teams made the top 15: Princeton came in at number seven, and Greenbrier East came in at number thirteen.

In AA, the Independence Patriots came in at number eight, tied with Poca.

In A, two local teams made the top 15: Greenbrier West came in tied at twelve, and Summers County came in tied at fifteen.

Take a look at the full list of rankings, here.