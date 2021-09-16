Alberta leader apologizes, imposes restrictions and passport

TORONTO (AP) — The leader of the Canadian province of Alberta is apologizing for his handling of the pandemic and now says he’s now reluctantly introducing a vaccine passport and imposing a mandatory work from home order two months after lifting nearly all restrictions. Alberta is declaring a public health state of emergency as the premier says the province might run out of beds and staff for intensive care units within 10 days. Indoor dining at pubs and restaurants is now banned. Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says it is now clear that they were wrong for removing public health restrictions in the summer.