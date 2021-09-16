CaseWV HeadStarts remain in person despite Mercer County schools being remote

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Today officially made the day that Mercer County schools moved to remote learning until Sept. 27. CaseWV HeadStart programs in the county however, remain open. WVVA recieved a call yesterday from a concerned parent who has children in both school systems and did not understand how one could be remote and the other still in person.

They were concerned the pre-school child at CaseWV might bring back coronavirus to them and their other children. Upon reaching out to CaseWV a statement was provided which can be seen below. CaseWV says that "The health and safety of our children, staff and families are our program's top priority. We believe the COVID-19 mitigation strategies we have put into place significantly reduce the likelihood of virus spread."