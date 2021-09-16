Skip to Content

Energy funds awarded to 16 WVa businesses, ag producers

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Sixteen small businesses and agriculture producers in rural West Virginia are receiving more than $177,000 from a federal government program that helps install renewable energy systems and make energy efficiency improvements. U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced the awards Wednesday as well as $50,000 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to Woodlands Community Lenders through the Rural Business Development Grants program. The energy grants are through the Rural Energy for America Program.

