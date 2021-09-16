First Virginia gubernatorial debate takes place tonight in Grundy

GRUNDY, Va. (WVVA) -- The two candidates for the next Virginia Governor will face off in their first debate tonight in Grundy.

The debate between former Governor Terry McAuliffe (D) and political newcomer Glenn Youngkin (R) will begin at 7 p.m. at the Appalachian School of Law.

This is one of two debates scheduled between the competitors, the next one is scheduled for Sept. 28 in Northern Virginia.

