Fulton board gets new chair as Georgia reviews its elections

ATLANTA (AP) — Commissioners in Georgia’s Fulton County have picked a lobbyist for Stacey Abrams to lead the county’s elections board. They picked former Atlanta City Council president Cathy Woolard for the job in the Democratic stronghold, which is under a state elections review. Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger condemned the choice. He said Woolard is bought and paid for by Abrams, who may try a rematch against Republican Gov. Brian Kemp. Woolard says her experience will help “confront the challenges we face as voters and public servants conducting safe and fair elections.”