Germany indict 4, including US citizen, for supporting Nusra

BERLIN (AP) — Federal prosecutors in Germany said Thursday they have indicted four men on suspicion of supporting the Islamic extremist group Jabhat al-Nusra. Prosecutors said in a statement that one the men is also accused of membership in the group, which was formed as al-Qaida’s branch in Syria but later broke away. Marius A. is alleged to have traveled to Syria in 2013 to join Nusra. He received firearms training and took part in fighting at least once, and also receiving funds for the group in Turkey, prosecutors said. The other men are accused of collecting funds for Nusra at Marius A.’s request and transferring him the money.