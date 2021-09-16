Giants place LG Shane Lemieux on IR

WASHINGTON (AP) — The New York Giants have placed starting left guard Shane Lemieux on the injured reserve list and signed offensive lineman Matt Skura off their practice squad. The Giants made the moves hours before a game against the Washington Football Team at FedExField. Lemieux had been ruled out of the game on Wednesday. He has been bothered by a knee injury since late July and did not play in the three preseason games. He was limited to 17 plays in the season-opening loss to Denver on Sunday. The Giants also elevated wide receiver/kickoff returner C.J. Board and tight end Chris Myarick from the practice squad to their game roster.