Governor surprises vaccine sweepstakes winners in Fayette County

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) In the push to increase the state's vaccination rate, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice surprised more people on Thursday in the second round of his 'Do it for Babydog' Sweepstakes.



The Governor stopped by the Fayette County Courthouse where he surprised Aaron Sattler of Nicholas County with a brand new car.



Fayette County resident Lewis Wood was another one of the winner's surprised on Thursday -- taking home a certificate for a decade's worth of free gas. But it wasn't the sweepstakes that convinced Wood to get the shot. He said he learned the hard way when he was hospitalized with COVID-19.



"I was on the ventilator for seven days, in the hospital for 18 days. When I came out I was so weak I couldn't walk. I encourage everybody to get the shot because you don't want to go through what I went through."



There are three more weeks to win. Next week's round of winners will be announced on September 23rd.



To register, visit https://doitforbabydog.wv.gov/