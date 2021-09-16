Militia leader gets 53 years in Minnesota mosque bombing

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The leader of an Illinois anti-government militia group who authorities say masterminded the 2017 bombing of a Minnesota mosque has been sentenced to 53 years in prison for civil rights and hate crimes. Emily Claire Hari, who was charged, tried and convicted as Michael Hari and recently said she is transgender, was charged in the attack on Dar al-Farooq Islamic Center. No one was hurt in the bombing, but several members of the mosque community testified to the terror and trauma from the attack. They had sought a life sentence for Hari.