Judge invites Prince Andrew to request unsealing of records

NEW YORK (AP) — A U.S. judge says Prince Andrew can request the unsealing of a 2009 settlement agreement that a lawyer claims protects him from a lawsuit alleging he sexually assaulted a girl two decades ago. The judge in Manhattan federal court said in a written order Thursday that Andrew can seek the information for “valid reasons.” The judge was speaking of the sealing of settlement papers between Virginia Giuffre and Jeffrey Epstein from over a decade ago. Giuffre sued Andrew last month in New York. She says he abused her multiple times in 2001 when she was under 18. Andrew says it never occurred.