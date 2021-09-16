Mainly cloudy skies today; isolated showers possible this afternoon

It's a dreary one out there this morning. We are waking up to some overcast skies and some patchy fog as well. Mainly cloudy skies will stick around through the day today and we can't rule out some isolated showers developing this afternoon. I expect most of us to stay dry but some may see showers this afternoon so have that umbrella handy just in case.

We will be on the warmer side overnight with temperatures only getting down into the 60s. Mainly cloudy conditions remain and we may see a hit-or-miss shower out there before the midnight hour. Some patchy fog is also possible late tonight and into tomorrow morning.

For your Friday, it looks like a very similar day to today. We will see temperatures topping off in the 70s for most. Partly cloudy skies are expected but some scattered showers and storms are possible during the afternoon hours.

Temperatures rise a bit for the weekend. Highs are expected to top off in the 70s and 80s across the region. Partly cloudy skies will stick around but some isolated showers are possible as well especially into the afternoon hours.

For next week, more hit-or-miss showers are possible to start off the week. A cold front looks to pass through during the middle of the week bringing a better chance of rain. Temperatures look to top off in the 70s for most. Make sure to catch the full forecast today at 5, 5:30, 6, 6:30am and noon.