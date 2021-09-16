Organizers reject bid to cancel West Virginia’s Bridge Day

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Organizers of West Virginia’s largest outdoor festival have rejected a move to cancel the event for the second straight year. The vote by the Bridge Day Commission on Wednesday came after Gov. Jim Justice encouraged the festival to continue. The vote had been proposed over concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. COVID-19 cases are rampant across West Virginia. Records were smashed this week for the number of people hospitalized and there are more than 27,600 active virus cases statewide. Tens of thousands of people typically show up on the third Saturday of October to watch parachutists, zip liners and rappellers on the New River Gorge Bridge in Fayetteville.