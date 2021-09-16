Prosecuting drugged drivers focus of law enforcement and prosecutor training in Fayette County

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) This week Drug Recognition Experts are helping prosecutors and law enforcement tackle one of the biggest fronts on the war on drugs -- the roadways.



At Adventures on the Gorge in Lansing, the Governor's Highway Safety Program and Prosecuting Attorney's Institute are hosting 'Prosecuting the Drugged Driver.'



The training in part focuses on the science behind collecting evidence for these arrests, which have come a long way in recent years. In addition to the ability to identify drunk drivers, law enforcement now have the ability to test for nearly a hundred different substances.



"Prosecution of DUI's are generally difficult for prosecutors because it's a very technical arrest. It takes a lot of preparation for these cases. Drugged driving is different. We can all agree the illicit drugs are bad -- Heroin, Meth, Cocaine, and Crack. We're all good with those drugs being illegal, but when it comes to prescription drugs, it makes it more difficult and it makes some prosecutors more apprehensive about taking those prosecutions," explained Nichole Cofer with the Prosecuting Attorney's Institute.



While prosecutors are getting insight and help in learning how to prosecute those cases, there are notes the public can take home as well. According to Drug Recognition Expert Sgt. K.L Richmond-Siranovic from the Brooke County Sheriff's Dept, there are still a lot of misconceptions among drivers about what constitutes a DUI.



"People are often confused when they get arrested for DUI based on drugs or prescription medication. A lot of people think you can only be arrested for drunk driving."



As Cofer points out, law enforcement's ability to identify impaired drivers and prosecute them accordingly is a critical piece in the war on drugs.



"The reason DUIs are perceived as victimless crimes is because of officers like Kristen and others who are manning the roadways and intercepting these drivers before they have the chance to cause devastation in our communities."