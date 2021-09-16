The weather remains on repeat as we close out the work week

A dissipating frontal boundary to our southeast, along with a tropical low pressure system just offshore will keep lingering moisture around in the coming days. Rain won't be widespread, but more scattered and hit-or-miss in nature. Into this evening, we can expect some lingering cloud cover, areas of fog, and a few showers/t-storms, mainly before sundown. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Friday will bring relatively the same conditions; we'll see lots of lingering clouds due to tropical moisture, but also some breaks of sun. Scattered showers and thunderstorms look likely too, especially during the afternoon and evening. Tomorrow night, we'll hold onto lingering clouds and fog with lows again around the 60 degree mark.

The weekend as of now will bring a pretty stagnant weather pattern; we look to stay a bit warm, muggy and slightly unsettled with occasional showers/t-storms. Highs over the next several days will top off in the mid 70s to low 80s, a little bit above average for this time of year.

There is the chance that we could get a slight cool down around the time Fall starts next week....make sure to tune in tonight to WVVA News at 5,6, 10 (CW) and 11 PM for the latest full forecast!