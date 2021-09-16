TheaterTalkThursday: Carly Burruss Duo; Plus Singin’ in the Rain, Casablanca & Wizard of Oz at the Granada

This week on WVVA @ Noon's "Theater Talk Thursday," the new house manager for the Granada, Nicole Thompson, stopped by to discuss upcoming events through the Bluefield Arts Revitalization Corporation (BARC).

BARC is bringing 'Carly Burruss Duo' to the Bluefield Arts Center, Thursday, September 16, 2021

Admission cost is $15 online and at the door.

More information in the interview above and at BluefieldArtsCenter.com

Thompson is house manager for the newly renovated Granada Theater and oversees the events planned there.

Singin' in the Rain kicks of the weekend of movies @ the Granada this Thursday @ 6:30 PM

Showings this weekend include Singin' in the Rain, Casablanca, Dial M for Murder, A Little Princess & Wizard of Oz.

See exact times and costs for the showings here.

Thompson says you can also still be part of the theater permanently through plaques which will be placed onto the seats of the Granada. Those plaques are currently for sale and information can be found by clicking here.