US targets 5 al-Qaida operatives in Turkey with sanctions

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Treasury Department announced sanctions Thursday against five men in Turkey suspected of providing financial and travel services to al-Qaida. The five are a mix of Turkish and Egyptian nationals who Treasury said have provided courier and other services to senior members of the organization that carried out the 9/11 attacks and other plots against the U.S. Treasury’s designation of the men freezes any assets they have under U.S. jurisdiction and shuts them out of much of the global financial system. It is part of a long-running U.S. campaign to shut down the support network for al-Qaida and interfere with their operations.