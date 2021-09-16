Virginia Department of Health launches vaccine QR system

VIRGINIA (WVVA) - The Virginia Department of Health announced today they have launched QR codes to verify COVID-19 vaccination status. The new system will allow vaccinated Virginians to pull up their vaccination status by simply using their smartphone camera to scan the code.

The move was done to help Virginians who may have trouble keeping up with their vaccine card or may have lost theirs. "The QR code is really just the alternative to the paper CDC vaccine card. It confirms that the vaccine card is an official record of the Virginia Department of Health. Because a QR code is digitally signed by the Virginia Department of Health, it can not be altered or forged." said Director of the Department of Immunizations at the Virginia Department of Health, Christy Gray.

Virginians can visit vaccinate.virginia.gov to obtain their free vaccination QR code.