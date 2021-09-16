West Virginia woman gets nearly 3 years in wire fraud scheme

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia woman has been sentenced to nearly three years in federal prison for defrauding Charleston-area businesses. Misty Brotherton-Tanner was sentenced in federal court in Charleston for her April guilty plea to wire fraud and money laundering. Prosecutors say also was ordered to pay about $537,000 in restitution. The 41-year-old Charleston resident provided bookkeeping and accounting services for several businesses. Court records show she electronically transferred money between accounts, including her own, from at least 2014 to 2020, even though she was not allowed to pay herself. The scheme included listing herself as an employee for the various businesses and setting up fake accounts.