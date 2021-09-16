WVa Emergency Management has new system for disaster grants
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s Emergency Management Division has a new software system to help manage federal disaster grants. The agency says the software will help manage projects, request and track reimbursements, and submit necessary paperwork. The Hazard Mitigation Grants Program and Public Assistance grants sections are implementing the new manager. EMD Director GE McCabe says the system makes management easier and projects more successful.