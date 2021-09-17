Armenia takes Azerbaijan to UN court alleging discrimination

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Armenia is taking its decades long territorial dispute with neighboring Azerbaijan — that erupted into armed conflict again last year — to the United Nations’ highest court. Armenia has filed a case at the International Court of Justice alleging breaches of an international convention that aims to eliminate racial discrimination, the court announced late Thursday. The court says Armenia alleges that Armenians “have been subjected to systemic discrimination, mass killings, torture and other abuse.” Azerbaijan is expected to file a similar case against Armenia soon. Azerbaijan’s deputy foreign minister says in a tweet: “In the coming days, we will hold #Armenia to account for breaches of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination.”