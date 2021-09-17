As hospitals run out of space, health administrator asks for Bridge Day re-consideration

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) Fayette County's Health Administrator said Friday the COVID-19 crisis inside their local hospitals has worsened since a decision earlier this week to move forward with Bridge Day.



Teri Harlan made a personal plea to Governor Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia), to intervene on Thursday, saying Fayette County simply does not have the bed space should someone get hurt or critically injured.



Harlan said both Plateau Medical Center and Montgomery General Hospital are out of room. "We're really concerned with hospital capacity. We're above capacity. Our health care workers are stressed beyond belief. This is not the time to bring 100,000 people to this area."



She added "we are looking for additional ventilators. We can't find beds. Our hospitals are constantly calling trying to find beds for our patients."



WVVA News spoke with Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, head of the inter-agency task force, regarding the ventilator issue on Friday. He said there are more than 400 ventilators not in use across the state and more than 50 in stockpile with a request in for even more. He said his crews have delivered five to Fayette County this week, but acknowledged there are sometimes issues across the state finding staff that can install them.



"If there's an entity out there that believes they need it, we encourage them to call health command and the task force will work to make sure we take care of the issue."



Bridge Day is still set for Saturday, October 16th.

