COVID-19 deaths in WVa this month double that from August

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s death toll from the coronavirus pandemic this month has already doubled the total from August. According to state health data, there have been 286 reported deaths from COVID-19 in September and at least 3,370 since the start of the pandemic. Deaths during the pandemic peaked in January, when there were 654 reported from Jan. 4 to Jan. 31. They slowed to 49 total deaths in July but picked up again in August with 148. The state is on pace to challenge last week’s seven-day pandemic record of nearly 8,900 new positive cases. The number of people hospitalized from the virus hit a record 922 on Friday.