Empty desk array at UN spotlights lost learning in pandemic

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A set of empty chairs and desks at the U.N. headquarters is symbolizing the coronavirus pandemic’s toll on education. The U.N. children’s arm, called UNICEF, unveiled the installation Friday, ahead of the General Assembly meeting of world leaders next week. The installation includes a blackboard-like display that will count up the number of in-person class hours lost during the pandemic. UNICEF says that number is over 1.8 trillion hours and growing. UNICEF says schools are still fully or partially closed in about 27% of countries,